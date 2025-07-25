Indian men’s team to play 5 T20s, 3ODIs in England in 2026

Manchester: India will travel to England next year for a white-ball tour, including five T20Is and three ODIs, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

India’s tour will begin with a T20 on July 1 in Durham, followed by matches in Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9) and Southampton (July 11).

The three-match ODI series between the two sides will start at Birmingham from July 14, followed by matches at Cardiff, on July 16 and Lord’s at July 19.

The Indian women team will also engage with England women in a three-match T20I series and a one-off Test. The T20 series will begin at Chelmsford on May 28, followed by games at Bristol on May 30 and Taunton on June 2.

The lone Test will be played at the Lord’s from July 10.

The Ben Stokes-led England men’s Test team will also welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while Harry Brook’s white-ball side will host Sri Lanka besides India in ODIs and T20Is.

“We’re really excited to unveil what promises to be a spectacular summer of international cricket in 2026.

With world class opposition visiting iconic venues across the country, fans will have the chance to witness the very best of the men’s and women’s game,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

“The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It’s a huge moment for the women’s game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans.