Indian men’s team ends Pro League campaign with 4-3 win

Antwerp: The Indian men’s hockey team showed character as they snatched a 4-3 win against hosts Belgium to end an otherwise forgettable campaign at the FIH Hockey Pro League on a positive note here on Sunday.

It was goals by Sukhjeet Singh (21’, 35’), Amit Rohidas (36’) and Harmanpreet Singh (59’) that ensured India’s win, and ended their outing in the eighth place, 14 points ahead of Ireland.

For Belgium, Arthur de Sloover (8’), Thibeau Stockbroekx (34’) and Hugo Labouchere (41’) scored.

It was a memorable outing for Sukhjeet and Dilpreet Singh who completed their 100 international caps.

Belgium were quick to get off the blocks, pressing high and looking to catch Indian defenders off guard.

Their tactics paid off early with Arthur de Sloover scoring a stunning goal to go one up in the match.

He fired it into the top right corner of the post, leaving no room for the Indian goalie to defend.

The goal certainly dislodged India’s momentum, who until then showed glimpses of attacking intent with quick bursts in their variation.

The visitors’ first real opportunity came in the 20th minute when they

earned the first penalty corner of the match and with skipper Harmanpreet back on the pitch, confidence was high in the Indian set-up.

It was a good injection from Hardik, but the powerful flick was well-blocked leading to a brisk counter attack by the Belgians. But Pathak, at the other end, prevented a potential 2-0 lead with a fine save.

Only a minute later, India converted a sensational penalty corner and this time it was a clever variation which saw Sukhjeet step up and deflect the ball inside the post with precision.

He only had to angle Harmanpreet’s flick which comfortably beat the Belgian goalie. This was an important equaliser which saw India build on their attack.

Nearing the end of the second quarter, Abhishek came close to scoring what would have been a stupendous goal but missed the target

by inches.