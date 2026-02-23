Indian men’s hockey team loses to Australia in penalty shootout

Hobart: The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much improved show but still went down to formidable Australia in the penalty shootout in their FIH Pro League match here on Sunday.

The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15th) and Jugraj Singh (43rd) putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47th, 56th) helped Australia get back on level terms.

In the shootout, though, Australia emerged 5-4 victorious.

This was after India lost five matches in a row in the FIH Pro League this year, including four in the home leg in Rourkela. They lost to Spain 0-2 in their first match of the Hobart leg on Saturday.

Australia had the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in their own half. India stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions.

India were rewarded with a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and made the most of it as Rohidas scored from his drag-flick to give them a 1-0 lead.

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams creating chances. Australia had 10 circle penetrations and a couple of penalty corners in the first half as they looked for a way back into the game.

India had nine circle penetrations, causing problems for the opposition on the counter attack. The visitors stood firm at the back, ensuring they held onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

Australia continued to dominate possession after the restart. The Indian defensive line remained resolute at the back though, keeping the hosts at bay and preventing them from creating any clear cut opportunities.

India doubled their lead with Jugraj converting a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner to close out the third quarter.

The hosts managed to reduce the deficit early in the fourth quarter, with Rintala scoring from a penalty corner.

With momentum on their side, Australia earned another penalty corner as they remained persistent in their pursuit for an equaliser.

However, they were denied by Yashdeep Siwach’s crucial block on the line.

With time running out, Australia eventually found the leveller from a set-piece as Rintala netted his second goal of the night from a penalty corner four minutes from the final hooter.