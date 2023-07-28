Indian men’s hockey team hold England to 1-1 draw

Barcelona: The Indian men’s hockey team came up with a spirited performance to hold England 1-1 in their third match at the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Friday.

While Sam Ward scored an early goal for England in the fifth minute, India bounced back to level the scores in the 29th minute through Harmanpreet Singh.

The draw meant India are out of contention for the final on Sunday.

After losing to the hosts and drawing with the Netherlands in their previous matches, India were looking for an elusive win and a spot in the final. Despite their positive body language on the field, it was the Brits who got off to a good start, with Ward scoring a stunning field goal.

A tumbling James Oates crossed the ball from the right flank towards the goalpost, which Ward deflected into the post, giving England the lead.

Pawan, who was filling in for PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak in the goalpost, could do little to defend.

Despite the early setback, India showed tenacity in the following minutes, defending admirably to save two consecutive penalty corners. Meanwhile, the Indian forwardline continued their attack, earning a well-deserved penalty corner in the 12th minute. Unfortunately for Indian skipper Harmanpreet, the umpire disallowed his goal for dangerous play.