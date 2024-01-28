Indian men’s hockey team end tour of SA with 1-5 loss to Netherlands

Cape Town: The Indian men’s hockey team ended its tour of South Africa with a disappointing 1-5 drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands here on Sunday.

Abhishek (39’) scored the lone goal for India while Jip Janssen (10’, 28’), Duco Telgenkamp (16’), Tjep Hoedemakers (21’), and Koen Bijen (35’) were on target for the Dutch side, which is world’s top-ranked team.

The match began with Netherlands taking an early advantage as Janssen found the back of the net in the 10th minute to give his side

the lead.