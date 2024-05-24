Indian lose 1-4 to Belgium in FIH Pro League

Antwerp: Defensive lapses cost the Indian men’s hockey team as it went down 1-4 to hosts and world no.3 Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League here.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had defeated Argentina 5-4 in shootout after both the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the opening match here on Wednesday. After a barren first quarter, Belgium took the lead in the 22nd minute through a field goal by skipper Felix Denayer.

Four minutes after half-time, the home side doubled its lead through a penalty corner conversion by Alexander Hendrickx. The Indian defence was relentlessly caught off guard by the brisk passing and skillful play of the Belgians as they extended their lead in the 49th minute through another fine field goal by Cedric Charlier.

Young striker Abhishek pulled one back for India from a field effort but Belgium looked too strong as they sealed the affair in the final minute of the game when Hendrickx sounded the board from a penalty stroke.

The Indian defence looked in disarray from the word go as they failed to counter Belgium’s relentless attacks with veteran custodian PR Sreejesh cutting a lonely figure at the back. India too had their chances and secured their first penalty corner in the 18th minute but skipper Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Loick van Doren.