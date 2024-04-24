Indian golfers Aditi, Diksha set to participate in Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (46) and Diksha Dagar (138) are set to participate in the Paris Olympics whereas Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) also have a strong chance of making it to the Games.

While it will be a third appearance for Aditi at the Olympics which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance at the Olympics.

India’s best performance at the Olympics came from Aditi who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games 2020. The Olympic entries are sent by the Indian Golf Union. Qualification for Olympics is determined by rankings, limited to 60 men’s and as many women’s players through the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The top 15 players in the OWGR are eligible for the Olympics with a maximum limit of four golfers allowed from a single country.

The Olympic Golf Rankings after the top 15 players consists of up to two top eligible players per country, as long as it does not have at least two golfers in top 15.