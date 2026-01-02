Indian football in nutshell: Fall in rankings, ISL freeze, GOAT tour

New Delhi: Indian football closed 2025 grappling with turmoil on and off the pitch, a year marked by administrative deadlock, uneven performances by the men’s national team and contrasting highs in the women’s game.

The senior men’s side endured one of its most difficult stretches in recent memory. Coaching changes from Manolo Marquez to Khalid Jamil failed to halt a slide in results, and India’s struggles were reflected in the FIFA men’s rankings, where the team fell to 142nd, its lowest position. The decline was compounded in November when India lost 1-0 to Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, a defeat that underlined the depth of the crisis.

There were, however, brief moments of respite. Under Jamil, the team produced a spirited showing at the CAFA Nations Cup, defeating higher-ranked Tajikistan in regulation time and Oman on penalties. India finished third in the tournament, offering a rare positive note in an otherwise bleak campaign.

The year also saw Sunil Chhetri reverse his decision to retire from international football. The veteran forward returned amid a persistent goal-scoring drought, a move that highlighted the lack of attacking options and the pressure on the national setup.

Away from the field, uncertainty engulfed domestic football. The Indian Super League, typically staged from September to April, was suspended following disputes between the All India Football Federation and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited. The standoff is rooted in unresolved contractual issues, with the Master Rights Agreement between the two parties set to expire at the end of the year.

Efforts to chart a path forward have stalled. The deadline for submitting bids under the Request for Proposal to monetise ISL commercial rights passed in early November without a single submission. The lack of interest has cast a shadow over the future of both tier-one and tier-two leagues, including the I-League.

The uncertainty was underscored when Mumbai City FC announced that City Football Group Limited had divested its shareholding in the club, returning full control to the founding owners. CFG, which has run the ISL side since 2019 and also owns clubs such as Manchester City, Melbourne City and New York City FC, cited the unsettled landscape of Indian domestic football.

Amid the administrative confusion, global attention briefly turned to India during Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025. The Argentine star’s first stop in Kolkata descended into disorder at Salt Lake Stadium, where fans complained that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, limiting visibility. Anger over alleged mismanagement spilled into vandalism, with supporters saying they barely saw the player they had paid to watch. Subsequent events in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi were packed and passed off smoothly, restoring some sheen to the tour before Messi concluded his visit with a trip to the Vantara animal sanctuary. In sharp contrast to the men’s struggles, the women’s teams delivered historic successes. The senior women’s side, the Blue Tigresses, qualified directly for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for the first time. The under-17 team also booked its place at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026, beating the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan 2-1 in Bishkek. The under-20 women added to the momentum by securing qualification for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup. agencies