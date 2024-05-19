Indian Football Association, Shrachi Sports enter into 3-year partnership

Kolkata: The Indian Football Association (IFA) and Shrachi Sports on Saturday announced a three-year partnership with a vision to transform the football landscape in Bengal.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the region’s football journey, merging the prowess and resources of Shrachi Sports with the esteemed legacy of the Indian Football Association.

The deal will see Shrachi Sports handling the commercial aspects of the IFA – looking after the sponsorship, telecast partners and other matters.

Shrachi’s strategic alliance with the IFA also aims at promoting Kolkata League, IFA Shield and Kolkata Futsal.

Subrata Dutta, the Chairman of IFA said, “We warmly welcome Shrachi Sports on board, recognising the crucial role of corporate collaboration in advancing sports to greater heights.

We are confident that this partnership will unlock boundless possibilities and propel us to unprecedented achievements.”

According to Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, “We are thrilled to embark on this landmark collaboration with the Indian

Football Association. Together, we aspire to revolutionise football in Bengal, empowering players, engaging fans, and cultivating a culture of excellence at every stage.”

“We extend our heartfelt welcome to Shrachi Sports and eagerly anticipate a fruitful collaboration. Together, we look forward to achieving remarkable milestones in Bengal football,” Ajit Banerjee IFA President said.

Anirban Dutta,General Secretary, IFA said, “This alliance heralds a new dawn for Bengal football and, by extension, Indian football.” Tamal Ghoshal, Chairman, Shrachi Sports said,

“This partnership represents a concerted effort to elevate football in Bengal to new heights.

Through this alliance, we aim to explore every avenue and opportunity to enhance the footballing landscape in our region.”