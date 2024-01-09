Indian cricketer, suffering from Polio, defies odds with exceptional international performance

New Delhi: In a nation where cricket takes center stage, celebrating victories from international arenas to the grandeur of the Cricket World Cup, there exists a lesser-known chapter in the sport’s narrative — disabled or physically handicapped cricket. Unsung heroes are quietly scripting their own history, both on home turf and abroad.



Millennium Post recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Ramesh Kumar Yadav, an Indian cricketer from Howrah, shedding light on the challenges faced by those in the shadows of the cricketing realm. Despite physical obstacles, Yadav, who runs a tea stall in Howrah, not only represents India in disabled cricket but has also secured triumphs on the international stage. Yadav’s journey commenced amidst the ordinary routine of selling tea and

pursuing education, all while glued to cricket matches on television. Stricken by polio at six months old, the loss of a leg didn’t extinguish his passion for the sport.

Yadav got to know about Disable Cricket Team of India in 2016. Then Ramesh Kumar Yadav found guidance from his coach, Utpal Mazumdar. In 2017, Yadav proudly wore the Bengal colors in the Disabled Cricket League and went on to participate in national matches in Hyderabad and Chennai in 2018. His

cricketing odyssey extended to Lucknow in 2021, Udaipur in 2022, and even donning the India AB East Zone jersey in Banaras.

The pinnacle of his achievements arrived in 2019 when the physically handicapped Indian cricket team secured victory in the 2019 Cricket World Series T20 held in England.

However, behind the triumphs lies a struggle for recognition and support, as Yadav revealed in his exclusive conversation with Millennium Post. The team, despite their victories, faces a lack of backing from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Yadav lamented the absence of sponsorships and proper cricket kits, urging cricketing bodies to extend a helping hand. In a heartfelt plea, Yadav stated, “Even after winning, we don’t get support from ICC and BCCI. We don’t receive support like other cricket players, and we don’t even get sponsors and cricket kits. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is doing its best to improve physically handicapped cricket. ICC and BCCI should come forward and help us.”

Highlighting the players’ modest needs, Yadav added, “We don’t need remuneration of rupees 10,000; we are happy with rupees 1,000.”

This candid revelation unveils the harsh realities faced by physically handicapped cricketers in their pursuit of recognition and support within the broader cricketing community.