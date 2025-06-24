Indian cricket fraternity mourns death of Dilip Doshi

New Delhi: A "heartbroken" Indian cricket fraternity came together in grief and reverence to pay tribute to former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who died following a cardiac arrest in London. Despite spending much of his early career in the shadow of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi carved a niche for himself with his unwavering resolve. He died at the age of 77 on Monday. Leading the tributes for him was the great Sachin Tendulkar, who recalled his first meeting with the "warm-hearted" Doshi during a tour of the UK in 1990. "I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. "A warm-hearted soul like Dilip bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as "always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler". "Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi." Doshi made his Test debut in 1979 after Bedi's retirement and played the last of his 33 games in 1983. In those matches, he took 114 wickets with six five-wicket hauls and was exceptional at home during the first three seasons, completing 100 scalps in just 28 Tests. Former India cricketer and selector Sunil Joshi also a left-arm spinner like Doshi shared a poignant memory. "Still can't believe it, we spoke just last Wednesday, and he sounded well. Heartbroken by the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir a legend on the field,a true gentleman off it, he meant a lot to me, and this loss is deeply personal. My heartfelt condolences to Nayan & the Doshi family," Joshi tweeted.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was among the first to pay his tribute to the late cricketer, too, expressed his sorrow: "Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai's passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy." Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel wrote, "I'm heartbroken and still in shock about Dilip uncle...he was truly special. Nayan (Doshi's son), thinking of you all with love and strength." Manoj Tiwary echoed the collective sense of loss. "It's a shock! India's legendary cricketer Dilip Doshi passed away at the age of 77 due to a cardiac arrest in London. May God give his family and close ones the strength to deal with this. May his soul rest in peace." Former cricketers Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh also paid their respects. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi sir, a distinguished left-arm spinner who served Indian cricket with grace and grit. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," said Ojha. "RIP Dilip Doshi sir Condolences to family," Harbhajan wrote.