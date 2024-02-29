Indian Chamber of Commerce holds 6th Globalised Edu Forum

The 6th Globalised Education Forum, the Flagship Conference of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), was held on Thursday in Le Meridien, New Delhi.

The Event was inaugurated by the ceremonial lamp lighting by the attending dignitaries. In the Inaugural Session, Satyam Roychowdhury (Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training; Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University) welcomed the esteemed audience to the Summit Theme “Inclusive Education: Promoting Inclusivity in Education, in the Perspective of Universal Design of Learning”. Summit Chair Prof. (Dr.) Maitree Bhattacharya (Director, Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search) set the tone of the Conference by highlighting that the extension and universalisation of an inclusive approach is a goal and challenge for educational systems around the globe.

Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum & National Board of Accreditation) highlighted the tenets of accessibility, equity, affordability, quality and accountability that are focal points of the education system and the role of technology in enabling them. The requirement is for converting information into knowledge and using technology for personalised learning through a Universal SOP but not a Universal Curriculum.

Dr. Abhay Jere (Vice Chairman, AICTE), mentioned the Regulatory Body’s thrust on bringing socially, economically backward sections; women; gifted children who are extraordinary learners within the ambit of inclusivity. As a part of its accomplishments, 43 per cent of STEM students are girls and under Vikasit Bharat the goal is to take it up to 50 per cent. More than 15,000 college teachers and 10,000 school teachers have been trained under the Innovation Ambassador Programme to nurture students into innovators.

His Excellency Kimmo Lahdevirta (Ambassador of Finland to India, Embassy of Finland, new Delhi), mentioned the initiatives that both Finland and India are taking to harness learners’ skills to practice for their success. Equity and trust are also the pillars of Finnish education and faculty members’ research-based teaching enables students to achieve successful outcomes.

In her Vote of Thanks, Prof. Mohua Banerjee (Member, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training; Director, IMI Kolkata) pointed out that one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, SDG 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Primary and Higher education in India have an important role in shaping the country’s future by creating an ecosystem that guarantees equal educational opportunities for every person, regardless of their background.