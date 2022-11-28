Indian boxer Urvashi Singh wins two WBC titles in Colombo

New Delhi: Indian boxer Urvashi Singh beat Thailand's national champion Thanchanok Phanan in a 10-round contest to claim the WBC International Super Bantamweight title as well as the WBC Asia Silver crown in Colombo.



Urvashi (10-3, 6 KOs) was victorious by a unanimous decision over Thanchanok (12-5, 6 KO) on Sunday night.

After a tactical few opening rounds, Urvashi started to take control of the bout by the fourth round with her relentless jabbing and combinations to the opponent's body.

Thanchanok, tried her best to return fire but Urvashi was far superior on technical ability, speed and power in her punches.

"I am really thankful to my entire promotions team at DJMC Events led by Mr Rozairo, without whom I couldn't have imagined achieving any of this," she said.

"I now am the WBC Asia Continental and International Champion."

Sarjubala Devi wins by a 2nd round stoppage