Indian boxer Nishant makes winning start at Olympic Qualifier

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev gave India its first win at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, defeating Britain’s Lewis Richardson by a 3-1 split decision in the men’s 71kg category here.

Nishant was aggressive right from the word go against the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, and won the first round of his bout 4-1 on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Indian became even more dominant in the second round using his long reach and delivered some effective right hooks to comfortably win 5-0.

He put forward a controlled performance in the third round as well and avoided multiple attacks from his opponent while trying to protect his lead and ultimately won the round of 64 bout by a split decision.