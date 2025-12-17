Indian boxer Anwar wins WBA Intercontinental Championship

Dubai: Indian boxer Faizan Anwar won the WBA (World Boxing Association) Intercontinental Championship, defeating Russia’s Khuseyn Baysangurov by split decision in a well-fought 10-round professional bout here.

The 24-year-old from Kolkata produced a controlled and disciplined performance against Baysangurov, who entered the contest with a record of 25 wins and one loss and had remained unbeaten since 2018. Over the course of the 10 rounds, Anwar’s sharp combinations and sustained pressure visibly damaged the left side of Baysangurov’s face, underlining his effectiveness across the rounds.