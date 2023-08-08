Indian Army beat Odisha FC 1-0 in Durand Cup

Kokrajhar: Liton Shil scored and was later sent off as Indian Army beat Odisha FC by a solitary goal in a Group F match of the Durand Cup football tournament here on Monday. Shil struck in the 42nd minute which was enough for Indian Army to clinch victory against the ISL side.

Indian Army started the game on the front foot and they could have scored an early goal but an unmarked Rahul Ramakrishnan failed to capitalise on a cutback from right winger L Deepak Singh.

Then, in another attacking move from Indian Army, Christopher Kamei’s shot was saved by Odisha keeper Niraj Kumar. Samir Murmu played a through ball for centre forward Shil.