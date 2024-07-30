Indian archers’ Olympic woes continue, men’s team crashes out in quarters

Paris: India’s archery campaign at the ongoing Olympics is unfolding on expected lines as the fancied men’s team, comprising stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, made a quarterfinal exit with a 2-6 loss to Turkey here on Monday.

The team’s historic World Cup win over Korea in the final and Dhiraj Bommadevara’s stunning victory over Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mauro Nespoli, in the lead-up to the Paris Games, gave them a perfect launchpad as they came here as the World No. 2 team.

But once again, they could not cope with the famed Olympic pressure and suffered another quarterfinal exit.

Indian archers have never crossed the quarterfinal hurdle in their nine Olympic appearances, having made their debut in Seoul 1988.

With a full team in Paris, archers have three more medal events -- men’s and women’s individual and mixed team finals -- left.

But those are considered much tougher with more challenging draws, and it would be a miracle if the likes of Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari are able to turn it around.

Score wise, India lost 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58, summing up their forgettable outing as their best score from the four-setter was 55, which is considered average in the sport.

Earlier, the women’s team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur managed just one 50-plus score (51) when they were knocked out in straight sets by the Netherlands in the

quarters.