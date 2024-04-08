Indian-American Akshay Bhatia books spot

San Antonio: Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff to script a dramatic win at the Valero Texas Open and earn a spot at next week’s Augusta Masters, which will be his first appearance in a Major.

It was virtually the last spot left at the Augusta Masters and Bhatia claimed it after staving off a serious challenge from Denny McCarthy, who birdied eight of the last nine holes at the TPC San Antonio here. The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago. “Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said.

“It’s hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom’s birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.” The Bhatia (67) went six clear before a stunning back-nine rally by McCarthy saw two players tied at 20-under after 72 holes.