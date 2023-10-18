India won’t change winning combination: Coach Mhambrey

Aiming for their fourth consecutive victory in World Cup, India would not tinker with their winning combination in the clash against Bangladesh, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said on Wednesday, suggesting that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami would continue to warm the bench.

In a scintillating start to their campaign, India floored five-time World Cup winners Australia in their tournament-opener and followed that up with dominating victories over Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Mhambrey said the team has taken tough decision to bench players of the caliber of Shami, Suryakumar and Ravichandran Ashwin but the choices have been keeping in mind the best interest of the side.

“It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well,” Mhambrey told the media ahead of India’s training session.

Mohammed Siraj has done well in company of Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for Shami and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s dazzling show has sidelined Ashwin.

Mhambrey acknowledged that it is difficult to see a quality fast bowler like Shami not getting a game so far in the World Cup, adding that the team management has had conversations with the player.