India women’s team suffers shock 0-5 defeat to Argentina in Hockey

Antwerp: India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina to begin their European leg of the FIH Women’s Pro League campaign on a disappointing note here on Wednesday.

Julieta Jankunas (53rd, 59th minutes) struck a brace, while Agustina Gorzelany (13th), Valentina Raposo (24th) and Victoria Miranda (41st) were the other goal getters for the Argentines.

The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.

In a surprising development, former India captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the Indian team lineup despite being named in the squad as Bichu Devi Kharibam guarded the goalpost.

Argentina looked far more creative and threatening, securing as many as seven penalty corners in the first two quarters.

Argentina got their first penalty corner in the fourth minute followed by another a minute later but failed to find the net.

They kept up the pressure on the Indian defence with relentless attacks, entering the opponent circle on consistent basis. The Argentines secured two more penalty corners in the first quarter and the second opportunity was put into use by Gorzelany with a flick to the left of India custodian Bichu.

The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina who controlled the proceedings.

Argentina wasted a penalty corner in the 19th min before Bichu made two fine saves.

Argentina were not to be denied for long as they scored their second goal in the 24th minute from their fifth penalty corner through a variation strike from Raposo.