India women’s team batter Veda Krishnamurthy retires

New Delhi: Indian women’s team batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Friday announced her retirement from professional cricket but hinted that she will continue to be associated with the sport in some other role.

Veda played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, collecting 829 and 875 runs respectively.

“From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride. Grateful for everything cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories. It’s time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game. Always for India. Always for the team,” she said in a social media post.

The 32-year-old, who is married to former Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala, last played for the country during the women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at Melbourne in 2020. Her last one-day international was in 2018.

“A small-town girl with big dreams. That’s how it all started in Kadur. I picked up a bat not knowing where it would take me. But I knew I loved the game. I never imagined it would take me this far from narrow streets to the biggest stadiums, from quiet hopes to proudly wearing the Indian jersey,” Veda wrote.