India women to play one-off Test, three ODIs in SA

Johannesburg: The Indian women’s team will play a one-off Test during its tour of South Africa later this year, which will also feature a three-match ODI series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday.

CSA said the Test will be held in Gqeberha from December 20 to 23, while the ODIs are scheduled from December 9 to 15 across Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

“The Proteas will face India in a three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) ODI series from 09–15 December, with the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom hosting the series opener before Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and the Newlands Cricket Ground stage the second and third matches,” CSA said in a statement. “The tour will also include a one-off Test match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from 20-23 December.

“It will be the fourth red-ball contest between the two nations and only the second women’s Test match in the Friendly City since South Africa hosted England there in December 1960.”