India women banking on European training

new delhi: India captain Shubhangi Singh says a rigorous month-long training stint in Europe has sharpened the Indian U20 team for its return to the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup. India will enter the continental stage event after two decades.

With just two weeks to go before their opening clash against Japan in Thailand, the Young Tigresses will look to translate that preparation into performance, led by captain Shubhangi when they walk out on April 2. “We prepared really well. Spending a month in Sweden and playing against European clubs was a great experience. Those teams were physically taller and stronger than us, so it helped us understand how to handle that,” Shubhangi said.

For the skipper, the significance of qualification is already in the rearview. The celebrations in Myanmar, where India sealed their long-awaited return, have given way to a sharper, more immediate focus.

“We went there with the mindset to qualify, and we did. When you already believe something is going to happen, it doesn’t come as a surprise,” she said.

That belief now anchors a squad bracing for a stern test in Group C. India face Japan on April 2, Australia on April 5, and Chinese Taipei on April 8, with the top two teams and the two best third-placed sides advancing to the quarter-finals.

The four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026.

Currently training in Kolkata, the Young Tigresses will depart for Bangkok early Friday morning. “Our focus is on the three difficult group games ahead. At this stage, we don’t expect any easy matches. We’re ready to go out there and perform against top teams. We’ll also have some preparatory matches before the Asian Cup, which will help,” she said.

India’s build-up has been extensive. Along with the Sweden camp, they have played multiple international friendlies against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, gaining exposure to high-intensity, physical football. A heavy 0-6 defeat to Hammarby IF’s senior side in their opening game in Sweden proved a reality check, but also a turning point. “The first game was the toughest. The loss wasn’t acceptable, but it was a big learning experience.”