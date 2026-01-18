India win toss, opt to bowl against NZ in third ODI

Indore: India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday.

India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand are unchanged.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Jayden Lennox.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.