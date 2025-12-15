India win maiden Squash WC title

Chennai: India scripted history, clinching its maiden Squash World Cup title to become the first Asian country to achieve the feat after overwhelming Hong Kong 3-0 in the summit clash here on Sunday

The historic win at the Express Avenue Mall here marked an improvement on India’s previous best finish of a bronze medal at the 2023 edition.

The title win will surely be good news for Indian squash as the sport is set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.