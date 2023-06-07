India win 2 gold on concluding day to finish 3rd at Asian U20 Athletics C’ship

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team and 1500m runner Laxita Vinod Sandila won a gold medal each to help the country end at third spot at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships here Wednesday.

Sandila ran her personal best time of 4:24.23 seconds to clinch gold on the concluding day of competitions. She bettered her earlier personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds to bag India’s fifth gold of the championship.

Later in the day, the dependable quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena anchored the longer relay (4x400m) team to gold, clocking 3:40.49s. Kazakhstan won silver with a time of 3:46.19 seconds, while Korea (3:47.46s) took the bronze.

The men’s 4x400m relay team settled for a silver with a time of 3:08.78 seconds.

Mehdi Hasan added a bronze in the men’s 1500m race with a time of 3:56.01s while Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra bagged a silver in the men’s 5000m race by clocking 14:49.05s as India’s tally swelled to 19 medals.

India ended third with 6 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze, behind Japan (14 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) and China (11 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

On the opening day on Sunday, fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m and men’s discus throw respectively.

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52m while decathlete Sunil Kumar won a yellow metal on Tuesday.

A 45-member Indian team, which had 19 women, competed in the June 4 to 7

event.