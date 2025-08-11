India win 14 medals in Asian U19 Boxing

Bangkok: Young women pugilists Nisha and Muskan showcased their skills by winning gold medals, while Rahul Kundu in men’s section topped the podium as India finished with a haul of 14 medals in the Asian U19 Boxing Championships, here Sunday.

Besides the three gold medals, India also won seven silver and four bronze.

Of the 10 female boxers in the fray in the U19 category, nine will return with medals -- including two gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze -- underlining the prowess of the Indians who competed against pugilists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China among others.

Nisha raised her level in the 54kg category to dominate the third and final round against Sirui Yang of China to record a 4:1 win, while Muskan (57kg) coming out with an aggressive intent and staved off the challenge from Kazakhstan’s Ayazhan Ermek for a 3:2 split verdict.

Aarti Kumari (75kg) lost to Tongtong Gu of China in the final, while Kritika Wasan’s (80kg) effort was not enough to avoid a 2:3 loss against Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy of Kazakhstan.

Parchi Tokas (80+kg) went down by an identical margin against Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan.

Vini went down fighting against Sevara Mamatova of Uzbekistan in the 60kg final, while Arinda Akimoto of Japan got the better or Nisha 4:1 in the 65kg summit clash.

Yashika (51kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (70kg) bagged a bronze each.

Rahul Kundu, in men’s 75kg category, won the gold medal following a 4:1 split decision victory over Uzbek powerhouse Muhammadjon Yakupboevek.

Mausam Suhag lost the 65kg final to Jakhongir Zaynidinov of Uzbekistan, while Hemant Sangwan went down against Rassul Assankhanov of Kazakhstan. Shivam (55kg), and Gaurav (85kg) bagged a bronze medal each. agencies