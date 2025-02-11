India will need both Rohit and Virat to fire to win CT: Muralitharan

Mumbai: India will need both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be in form in order to win the Champions Trophy, said Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan here on Monday, adding that teams from the subcontinent will have more balanced bowling attacks in the competition.

The form of Rohit and Kohli has dominated the talk in the build-up to the eight-nation tournament which gets underway on February 19.

While Rohit banished his batting woes with his 32nd ODI ton on Sunday against England, Kohli is yet to fire since his 100 not out in the Perth Test in November.

“Definitely, because they are world-class players. Always say class is permanent (and) form is only temporary. So they will come to the (batting) form,” Muralitharan said.

“Rohit has scored a hundred and Virat will also will come to form. Definitely, they need to be in form for India to win,” he added.