India will be nervous facing NZ in World Cup semi-final: Taylor

Mumbai: India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the World Cup, reckons Ross Taylor, drawing parallels from the campaigns of both teams in the 2019 edition.

New Zealand had stopped India’s dominant run four years ago when they beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the rain-hit semifinal at Manchester.

Like 2019, India go into the semifinals as table toppers. New Zealand, who started the tournament

well, finished fourth in the league stage with five wins in nine games.

“As New Zealand prepare to take on India in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals, it is impossible not to look back at the parallels with 2019,” Taylor, who was part of that semifinal in Manchester, told ICC.

“Four years ago, India went into the semi-final as the form side in the tournament, while we were

more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four.

“This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous.

“If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side,” said the one of the most prolific batters from New Zealand.