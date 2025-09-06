India vs Qatar in U23 Asian Cup qualifier

Doha: The Indian men’s U23 football team will face hosts Qatar in a crucial Group H match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium here on Saturday.

India began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bahrain and are chasing a first-ever berth in the continental tournament. Group winners qualify directly for Saudi Arabia 2026, while only the four best runners-up across 11 groups will make the cut.

“It’s always a good thing to start with a win and get those three points,” said coach Naushad Moosa after the win over Bahrain.

“That win gave us a lot of hope and belief that if we do well against Qatar, we’ll have the chance to qualify. It’s very important we go forward with a winning mentality.”

Qatar began their campaign with a thumping 13-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam, showcasing their attacking

prowess. “Qatar are probably one of the best teams in Asia that we could face. Their playing style is totally different from Bahrain’s. They rely on short passes, quick switches, and a lot of wing play. We need to focus on stopping those movements

from the sides,” the coach said.