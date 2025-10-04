India vs Pakistan: A rivalry without contest

Colombo: Boiling emotions, roof-cracking TV ratings, and hysterical fans — it’s a common thread that connects any cricket match between India and Pakistan.

But in women’s cricket, that attendant drama surrounding a game between the traditional foes takes a back-seat, at least on the field.

The usual sentiments and intensity might still give it an ambience of theatre, but, in reality, the rivalry has been a one-sided script, and heavily in favour of India.

Pakistan have managed three wins in 16 matches in T20Is but they have never beaten India in the ODIs in 11 attempts. “It’s a game of cricket and anything can happen on Sunday. But in reality there is no competition. You look at the stats, India has never lost to Pakistan,” former Indian women’s chief selector Hemlata Kala said.

Every time when the two teams meet, fans across the border whisper about their side rewriting history, but the gulf between the two teams remains as wide as ever.

In fact, the Indian women’s team’s dominance is so complete that the word rivalry feels misplaced. Rivalries are forged through balance, through blows traded back and forth, through contests where either side can win. This match-up has been anything but that. Instead, these games have carried a different meaning.

For India, victories against Pakistan have been routine checkpoints on bigger journeys during the World Cup runs or tournament openers.

“I would say India should just focus on reaching the top four first,” Hemalata said.

On the other hand, for Pakistan, each meeting has been about survival, about trying to bridge a gap that has only widened over time.

On Sunday, the two sides will meet again, against the backdrop of three weeks of high drama involving their male counterparts at the Asia Cup, which culminated in champions India refusing to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief

Mohsin Naqvi.

But on Sunday, the R Premadasa Stadium could witness high tension beyond cricket.

The worsening of relations between the two countries, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, has only sharpened the edge around the contest.

The Government of India continues to permit matches against Pakistan only in multi-nation tournaments, while bilateral cricket

remains suspended.