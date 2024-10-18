India under pressure after bowled out for record low 46

Bengaluru: The mighty India succumbed to their lowest total at home on a rare off day in familiar conditions before Devon Conway extended New Zealand’s advantage with a steely 91, steering them to 180 for three at stumps on day two of the first Test here on Thursday.

Daryl Mitchell (14) and Rachin Ravindra (22) were manning the crease at stumps as Kiwis built a lead of 134 runs.

Mark Henry (5/15) and William O’Rourke (4/22) engineered a batting collapse of Adelaidean proportions, dismantling India for 46, their lowest innings total at home in Tests.

India’s day was made even gloomier later as Rishabh Pant limped out of the field after a sharply-turned ball from Ravindra Jadeja slammed on to his left knee.

The visiting batters needed to build on the phenomenal effort of the bowlers, and Conway did the job to perfection.

He first added 67 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Tom Latham (15), who fell to Kuldeep Yadav, and then 75 with Will Young for the second as New Zealand marched ahead confidently.

Conway and Young (33), who was dropped on 32 by Rohit Sharma at first slip off Jadeja, staved off India’s charges.

Conway brought up his fifty in just 54 balls with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin over the bowler’s head.

Young was more fortuitous but gave brave company to Conway before perishing to Jadeja in his attempt to sweep the left-arm spinner.

Conway does not possess the proverbial left-hander’s grace but he is more the industrious kind and that was precisely New Zealand’s need on a day like this.

The 33-year-old gauged the pace and bounce of the surface to a nicety, and displayed the footwork of a boxer to negate the Indian spinners.

There was a hint of double bounce on the Chinnaswamy deck, a few balls from Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep staying ankle high but Conway was a picture of concentration.

It was quite exceptional to play over 100 balls without even a single false shot on a pitch like this and against an accomplished set of bowlers.

That until he decided to play a needless reverse sweep against Ashwin toget bowled, and he was understandably gutted while walking away.

Much before Conway’s batting masterclass, the New Zealand pacers created their own thunder under gloomy Bengaluru skies.

The duo of Henry and O’Rourke used their high release point to generate disconcerting bounce from hard lengths, which the India batters found tough to negotiate.

However, it was Tim Southee’s wobble seam and fuller length that helped New Zealand gain the first breakthrough.

Southee castled Rohit, who opted rather inexplicably to bat first in conditions which were more Christchurch than sub-continental, with a nip-backer.

Even at that point, a slip-up akin to that 36 all out in Adelaide was unimaginable.

However, that horror script from three years ago found an encore here, as India were all out shortly after lunch, comfortably beating the previous lowest of 75 they made against the West Indies at New Delhi in 1987.