India U-19 take lead vs Aus

Mackay: A disciplined bowling attack, led by the Patel duo of Henil and Khilan, helped India U19 bowl Australia U19 out for 135 runs and take a slender nine-run first-innings lead on the opening day of the second Youth Test here on Tuesday.

Right-arm pacer Henil Patel and left-arm spinner Khilan Patel scalped three Australian wickets each for 21 and 23 runs to trigger a batting collapse of the home side, who were all out in 43.3 overs. Alex Lee Young top-scored for Australia with a 66.