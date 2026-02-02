India U-17 girls gear up for stringent Bangla test

Pokhara: India will look to book their place in the final with a game to spare when Pamela Conti’s Under-17 side take on a strong Bangladesh side in their second match of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium here on Monday. Fielding their U-17 team as part of preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in China later this year, India began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over hosts Nepal. Another victory against Bangladesh, coupled with Bhutan failing to beat Nepal in the later kick-off, will confirm India’s spot in the title clash.

The Young Tigresses were pushed hard by Nepal, with the decisive goal coming in the 49th minute through Pearl Fernandes, the 16-year-old striker’s 10th goal for the U17 national side. Reflecting on her first match in charge, head coach Conti said: “In my humble opinion, with me being a new coach, the players had a strong desire to do more, and to prove themselves. They are still not fully secure in their place in the team,” agencies