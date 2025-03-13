India tops medal tally in World Para Athletics GP

new delhi: Three-time Paralympics champion long jumper Vanessa Low of Australia lived up to her top billing as she easily clinched gold in T61-64 class while India’s Paris Games medallist Preethi Pal bagged a bronze in T35-38 class 200 metres race on the concluding day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix here on Thursday.

India finished on top of the medal tally with a total haul of 134 - 45 gold, 40 silver and 49 bronze. Around 150 Indians had competed in the Grand Prix while around 100 were from other 19 countries.

Vanessa, one of the few top stars taking part in the three-day event, cleared a distance of 4.96m in her third attempt, to stand on top of the podium.

Zhanna Fekolina, a Neutral Paralympic Athlete, and India’s Bhavani Munniyandi took home the silver and bronze respectively with efforts of 4.13m and 3.51m.

“I am happy with my performance. It’s fun moments here in India,” Vanessa said after the event.