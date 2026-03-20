India to play T20Is in Ireland

new delhi: World champions India will tour Ireland for a T20I series in June ahead of their white-ball assignment in England. Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West confirmed the series when he announced Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as their T20I captain.

India, who host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series ending on June 20, will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1-19, while the Ireland series will precede the English series.

Graham West said the India series is part of their plans for the upcoming summer.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the

India series in June,” West said.