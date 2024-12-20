India to play its matches at neutral venue; Pak gets reciprocal arrangement

Dubai: The deadlock over the hosting of next year’s Champions Trophy finally ended on Thursday when the ICC announced that India will play their matches of the 50-over event at a neutral venue instead of host country Pakistan, which will get a similar arrangement for tournaments to be held in India till 2027.

The agreement will also extend to the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Pakistan. Although no formal announcement has been made, but India’s Champions Trophy matches are likely to be held in the UAE.

“The ICC Board has approved that all matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host,” said the ICC in a statement, confirming what PTI reported on December 5.

The arrangement will also cover next year’s women’s World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“India’s Champions Trophy games will most likely be played in the UAE. As far as the Women’s ODI World Cup in India is concerned, the India-Pakistan game could be held in Sri Lanka,” said a source.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the event scheduled in February-March due to security concerns. The Indians have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 150 people were killed.