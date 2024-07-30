India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025, B’desh to conduct 2027 edition in ODI format: ACC

Kuala Lumpur: India will host the next edition of the men’s Asia Cup cricket tournament in T20 format in 2025 as a pre-cursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in the country in 2026, the Asian Cricket Council stated in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI).

The Asia Cup is always used as a dress rehearsal for the global event and played in the format in which the World Cup will be held.

The 2023 edition, hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board, was held in ‘Hybrid Model’ as India refused to travel to the neighbouring country and played its matches in Sri Lanka.

The 2027 Asia Cup will be held in ODI format in Bangladesh as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in the same year.

The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games each as there are 26 matches allocated in the said period.

“’Men’s Asia Cup Tournament’ means the biennial senior men’s cricket tournament

organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include

participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and

one Non Test playing Member of ACC selected through qualifying events,” the ACC stated in its IEOI statement.