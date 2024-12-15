India to host maiden World Athletics Continental Tour

New Delhi: India will host its maiden World Athletics Continental Tour event — a bronze level global meet — in Bhubaneswar on August 10 next year, the national federation said on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) while releasing the competition calendar for 2025. The Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field competitions held under the aegis of World Athletics and it forms the second

tier of international one-day meetings after the prestigious Diamond League.

“The Continental Tour will be a good opportunity for the Indian team to showcase their potential on home ground before the World Championships in September,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said.

The meet will be a chance for Indian athletes to earn world ranking points (category C) in home conditions for the 2025 World Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21. The bronze level Tour meet is below the gold and silver levels. This will be the first global athletics meet to be hosted by India after the international permit meets, held in the country in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

India has also hosted World Half Marathon Championships in 2004 in New Delhi.

“This will be the first time and most prestigious global athletics event after the permit meets in the 80s and 90s and the World Half Marathon in 2004. This is a big achievement and will help athletics grow in the country,” an AFI official said.

He said that India is also likely to host a “big” global level javelin meet next year.

“We are trying for a big global javelin event and hoping to get it,” he added.

Riding on Olympic gold and silver medallist Neeraj Chopra’s success, India is emerging as a global javelin powerhouse in the world. Currently, the country has more than half a dozen javelin throwers who can throw more than 80m. A World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level Meet can only be held in a facility which has a minimum sitting capacity of 3000 with a minimum class 2 certified track with six lanes. The equipment to be used will have to be World Athletics-certified. There will have to be fully automatic timing obtained from a Photo Finish System, two clocks, two electronic infield boards and minimum one video screen. The warm up area will have to be adequate for all disciplines.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is one of the best facilities in the country and it has hosted several national championships and the Asian Championships in 2017 during which it had earned praise from the current World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

To host a Continental Bronze Level Meet, the organisers shall provide adequate medical and emergency services on site, including ambulance service, and minor stitching; physiotherapy facilities at the stadium and at the Athletes’ hotel. A minimum of five dope tests must be conducted at the event and samples shall be collected in strict accordance with World Athletics Anti-Doping Regulations using qualified doping control personnel. Samples shall be shipped to and analysed by a WADA-accredited laboratory. The organisers must stage a minimum of 12 events, with minimum five per gender including at least one jumping and one throwing event. They shall make every effort to stage the main programme within two and a half consecutive hours.