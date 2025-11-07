India to host King’s Baton Relay for Glasgow’s Commonwealth

New Delhi: India will be hosting King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on November 11. The Baton will be unveiled by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to the Republic of India, will be present as chief guest, where PT Usha, President Commonwealth Games Association of India is the main host. There is a major change for those who witnessed the Queen’s Baton Relay in New Delhi before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

King Charles is now the head of Britain after the Queen passed away in 2022.

When Glasgow hosts the CWG, it will be for the second time in a row Britain will be host, after Birmingham had done a good job in 2022.

Though the 2026 edition has been diluted, as many medal events have been done away with, for New Delhi to host the Baton relay is important.

As a change, the venue chosen for the King’s Baton Relay is the DLF Avenue, Saket, at 445pm on November 11. The Baton has been designed by Aaquib Wani, a well-known Indian visual artist who blends traditional art form with contemporary design.

“His work celebrates cultural storytelling through textures, patterns, and symbolism. For the King’s Baton Relay, Aaquib brings his unique perspective to represent India’s creative spirit and diversity on the Baton,” according to the presentation which has been made for the event by the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The Baton will capture the ethos and pathos of India, celebrating from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where the botanical diversity of India will be showcased.

These flowers become symbols of culture, identity, and pride, coming together to lend a vibrant tapestry celebrating India as a nation. Gonda art, scripts of various languages of India will be captured in the King’s Baton, which will be very unique.

The Baton will be in New Delhi for three days, from November 11 to 14. It will also be available for public viewing at the Saket venue. After that, the King’s Baton will be flown to Ahmedabad, where a massive relay has been planned for three days from November 15 to 17. Notably, Ahmedabad will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which is the Centennial Games.

Details of who all will be present in Ahmedabad is not confirmed at the moment, but Millenium Post has been given to understand ICC Chairman Jay Shah will be present at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

A prominent lady cricketer will also be present, showcasing India’s power after winning the World Cup recently.