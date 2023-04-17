India to host Asian Champions Trophy for first time

Chennai: India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time from August 3 to 12 in Chennai, with international matches returning to the city after 16 years.

The seventh edition of the prestigious continental event, which was inaugurated in 2011, will serve as a precursor to the Asian Games hockey competition in Hangzhou, China in September. Asian hockey powerhouse and three-time champion Pakistan as well as China are yet to confirm their

participation.