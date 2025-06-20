India to face Netherlands in BJK Cup

Bengaluru: India were on Thursday drawn in Group G along with Slovenia and the Netherlands as Bengaluru will host the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup playoffs from November 14.

The playoffs will feature 21 nations split into seven groups of three teams each. In a unique format, every group tie will be hosted by a nation and the venues were formally announced following a draw held on Thursday in London.

The playoffs are scheduled to end on November 16.

India recently qualified for the playoffs, only for the second time in its history.