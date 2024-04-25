‘India to bid for World Chess Championship hosting rights’

Chennai: Newly-elected All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Dev Patel on Thursday said the country will bid for the hosting rights of this year’s much-anticipated World Championship clash between teen sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh became the youngest ever challenger for the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto on Monday. The dates and venue for the world championship, which will be held in the last quarter of the year, are yet to be finalised. “We are open to discussion with FIDE, the apex chess body, and we are certain that the best world championship will be held in India,” Patel, who is only 24 and heads the Gujarat Chess Association, told the news agency. “For me now, the most important aim is not to look at this as a World Championship proposal to FIDE, but to actually manifest this into making chess a popular sport in the country,” he added. Patel said the AICF will contact FIDE on this matter on Friday. The states in contention, according to him, are his home base of Gujarat, the traditional chess hub of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking about his expertise in the game, the AICF secretary said he has a fair idea of requirements of the players.

“I understand the complexity of the game and I also know that parents, coaches and the other supporting people literally have to do a lot to make a Gukesh or any other star,” he said.