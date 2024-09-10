India thrash Japan 5-1 for their second consecutive win

Hulunbuir: Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters.

Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.

Four-time champions India, who had beaten China 3-0 in their opening round-robin league match on Sunday, got two penalty corners as against five of Japan.

India were quick to get the lead with Sukhjeet scoring a brilliant field goal in the second minute of the match itself. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, lobbed in a cross that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.

India extended the lead to 2-0 in the next minute with Abhishek dribbling past several Japanese defenders before rounding off the goalkeeper to score.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Sanjay converting a splendid penalty corner in the 17th minute. With 3-0 lead at half-time, India were in a comfortable position while Japan tried to shake off the early nerves and bounce back.

Japan, who finished third in the 2023 edition of the tournament, made amends in their attack to fetch a PC in the 21st minute. But Japan’s drag-flick was finely blocked by the Indian rushers, enabling their team to launch a quick counter attack.

Attacking from the right, Jugraj Singh got a nice turn and won a free hit. After a flurry of swift short passes, Indian forwards missed the goal-mouth by inches.

With one goal coming in the second quarter, India completely dominated with 67 per cent ball possession that led to 11 circle entries and three shots on goal. Returning from the 10-minute half-time break, India looked to keep up the momentum. They played patiently, with discipline, to launch their first attack in the third quarter but Japan won the ball back.

Japan did well to build on a structured attack that eventually led to a field goal in the 41st minute by Kazumasa. India goalie Krishan Pathak could do little to stop Kazumasa from scoring.

Only minutes earlier, there was a brilliant opportunity for India but Vivek Sagar fell inches short of a fourth goal.

A fourth goal eventually came for India, thanks to good stick work by Jarmanpreet Singh who assisted Uttam Singh in converting a fine field goal. Sukhjeet added another goal to his name in the 60th minute after a fine assist by Abhishek to end the match on a high. “It was a complete team effort today and we stuck to basics. We produced good attack and ensured we were on target,” Hero of the Match Abhishek said.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India will meet last-edition’s runners-up Malaysia on Wednesday, as Tuesday is a rest day. After the round-robin league among the six teams, the top-four sides qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 16.