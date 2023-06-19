India take on Uzbekistan in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Pathum Thani: The Indian juniors will take inspiration from their senior team’s triumph in the Intercontinental Cup when they face Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here on Tuesday.

A point in bag, India will enter their second Group D match with confidence, feels head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

The India U-17s began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam.

“It’s very important for us to approach the match against Uzbekistan in a calm and confident manner,” said Fernandes.

“We already have a point, which is a decent start if you ask me.

Right now all four teams in our group are on a point each, and it would take just one good result to swing the momentum in our favour.”

As it stands, India are at the bottom of Group D, though all teams Japan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and India are on a point apiece.

While the Blue Colts train hard for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign.