India submits proposal to host 2030 CWG

Ahmedabad: India has submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

A delegation with representation from Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Gujarat government submitted its formal proposal to Commonwealth Sport in London to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a state government release informed. The delegation was led by Minister of State for Sports

Harsh Sanghavi.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, the release said.

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the move after a submission of ‘Expression of Interest’,

it added. On August 27, the Narendra Modi government had approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the “ideal” venue, read

the release.