India stun China 3-2 in BATC

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu made a winning return from a lengthy injury lay-off as India stunned formidable China 3-2 in the women’s competition of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Wednesday.

With just two teams in Group W, India were assured of a knock-out round berth even before their

opening match but the team made its mark in style with the shock win over the top-seeded Chinese side.

The Indian men’s team, which lifted the Thomas Cup in 2022 and secured a first-ever silver

medal at last year’s Asian Games, registered a dominating 4-1 win over Hong Kong to qualify for the knock-out round from

Group A. Hong Kong had lost to China 0-5 on Tuesday.