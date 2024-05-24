India squad for FIFA WC Qualifier against Kuwait: Gogoi, Hammad miss out due to injuries

Bhubaneswar: Forward Parthib Gogoi and defender Muhammad Hammad were left out due to injuries as India announced a 27-member squad for the World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 which would mark the end of long-serving captain and ace striker Sunil Chhetri’s international career.

The squad for the game to be held in Kolkata was announced by head coach Igor Stimac. A total of 32 players had been camping in Bhubaneswar, out of which five -- Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib, Imran Khan, Hammad and Jithin MS -- have been released from the camp.

“All of them were very professional and hard-working. The competition is really strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib,” Stimac said in a media release.

“Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest,” he added without specifying the nature of injuries. The remaining players will continue to train in Bhubaneswar until May 29 when they will travel to Kolkata. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on June 6.