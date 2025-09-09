India shooters aim for World Cup glory

Ningbo: India’s mixed team rifle and pistol shooters will be in action when the country’s shooting contingent begins its campaign in the ISSF World Cup here from Tuesday.

Both the rifle and pistol mixed team events are lined up on the first day of the tournament at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

India have named a 24-member team comprising shooters ranked primarily between four-six in the national rankings for the year’s final World Cup stage.

Former junior world champion and Olympian Ramita Jindal will pair up with junior world championship medallist Umamahesh Maddineni, while ex-world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar will team up with Meghana M Sajjanar in the air rifle mixed team event.

Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse won gold in the event in the previous Munich World Cup.

In the air pistol mixed team competition, Olympian Rhythm Sangwan will pair up with Nishant Rawat, while Amit Sharma will join Surbhi Rao. India had won a gold in Lima and a bronze in Buenos Aries World Cup in this event through the pair of Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary. agencies