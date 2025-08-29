India, sans Chhetri, face Tajikistan test

Hisor: India begin their campaign against co-hosts Tajikistan in their first ever CAFA Nations Cup participation here on Friday, far away from the turmoil the clubs of the 23-member squad have been facing due to the uncertainty over the future of Indian Super League (ISL).

Newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil’s task is cut out as he is taking the eight-nation tournament of mostly Central Asian countries as a preparation for the more crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Jamil also had to come here without Mohun Bagan Super Giant players, seven of whom were not released by the club on the ground that the tournament does not strictly fall in the FIFA international match window.

Star striker Sunil Chhetri was also left out after Jamil spoke to him “as it is just a preparatory tournament” for the more important Asian Cup qualifiers.

India have been placed in Group B, and after Friday, they face Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

Jamil sounded satisfied with his side’s 10-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru, preceding the tournament.

“We had a good preparation for the CAFA Nations Cup. Every player worked hard before coming here. It is a pleasure for us to participate in this tournament,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

That result was 18 years ago, and Tajikistan (106th in FIFA rankings) are a different side now. Jamil is fully aware of the threats that the opponents pose to India (133rd in FIFA Rankings), but is more focussed on the Blue Tigers playing their own game.

“Yes, we know about them (Tajikistan). They are a strong side and have done well recently. But we must focus on our own game and be mentally prepared,” said Jamil.